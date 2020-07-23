Cameron Diaz Gushes About Raising Her Daughter Raddix: ‘Its Been Heaven’

In an exclusive clip shared with People Magazine from Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Diaz opened up about her and Benji Madden’s daughter, Raddix.

“Its been heaven,” she shared in the clip.

Diaz called her six-month-old “the best thing that ever happened” to her and her husband.

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

She and the Good Charlotte guitarist have been married since 2015 and brought little Raddix into the world last December, although they did not officially announce the news until January. The 47-year-old actress could not stop raving about how much she loves motherhood to the Tonight Show host.

Diaz told Fallon that she and her husband are extremely happy and enjoying being a part of their daughter’s growth.

“But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I.” said the Charlie’s Angels star.

Considering they now have an infant in the house, Diaz admitted that the couple’s musical tastes had changed as of late. Raddix loves “Baby Shark” and “Elmo’s Song.”

According to Diaz, they have Sesame Street playing all the time.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Diaz also told Fallon about her daughter’s sense of rhythm, saying that whenever she and Madden drive around in the car, Raddix likes to bop to the music and kicks her legs. As an example, she said her husband would sometimes play “Afro-Cuban music” and Raddix will react to the song.

People also noted in the past, Diaz has talked about how Madden has fun writing cute songs for their child.

The outlet reported that a source had filled them in on the couple’s relationship last month, saying that the two “are having the best year as the family” and that they make an incredible parenting team.

The insider also spilled that the Annie actress is incredible at being a mom and that it is something she has wanted for years.

Madden and Diaz tend to be a low-key couple, the two do regularly spend time with Benji’s brother Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie, who have two children themselves.

Back in April, The Inquisitr reported that Diaz had said something similar about Raddix being the best part of her life while chatting with a friend on Instagram live.