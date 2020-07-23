NBA Rumors: Nets Considered As Perfect Suitor For Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, Per ‘New York Daily News’

Will Coach Gregg Popovich leave Spurs for the Nets this offseason?

Regardless of the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to become more aggressive in finding ways to strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year. Aside from searching for a third star that would complement their duo of Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant, there are speculations that they will also be looking for a more experienced head coach that will lead the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, the Nets have already been linked to several head coaches who are either free agents or still under contract with their respective teams.

One of the most intriguing targets for Brooklyn this fall is Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Nets would be the perfect suitor for Popovich if ever he and the Spurs decide to part ways in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“It’s not hard to imagine Gregg Popovich, now 71 years old, at a crossroads. In other words, the Nets should make a run at a coaching legend. This idea isn’t coming out of nowhere. There’s been speculation around the league about Nets owner Joe Tsai considering a huge offer to Popovich, who is already the NBA’s highest-paid coach. Whether it’s legitimate or not won’t be answered for some time since Popovich still has to coach the Spurs through the Orlando bubble, and the Nets have their own restart to navigate.”

Targeting Popovich to become their next head coach makes a lot of sense for the Nets. He’s a five-time NBA champion and one of the best coaches in league history. Brooklyn may currently have Jacque Vaughn serving as their interim head coach, but it remains a big question mark if he’s the right man who should be tasked to lead the star-studded Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season. In his more than two years of service as the Orlando Magic’s head coach, Vaughn posted an underwhelming 60-158 record.

If they are determined to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, the Nets are better off replacing Vaughn with a head coach that Irving and Durant respect, and as of now, there’s a no better option to mentor the star duo than Popovich. Popovich may haven’t shown any indication that he already wants to leave the Spurs, but if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild this fall, he may reevaluate his future in San Antonio. At this point in his coaching career, he’s better off being with a team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title than wasting his remaining years in the league mentoring young players on a rebuilding team.