Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Both Reportedly Open To Reconciling After Months Apart

Fans who were disappointed to learn of the separation between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may not have to give up hope for a reconciliation between the two just yet. New reports suggest that both Julianne and Brooks are open to the idea of reuniting and repairing their strained marriage.

Fans of the pair had started to speculate that their marriage might be on the rocks as they spent the holiday season apart. Just a couple of months ago, they finally confirmed what many had suspected. The two had formally decided to separate and were ready to reveal it publicly.

Since then, Julianne and Brooks have kept their distance from one another, at least as far as their supporters have seen. However, a new report from Us Weekly indicates that she would like to reconcile with her estranged husband.

According to an insider, Julianne and Brooks are a bit anxious about things and nothing definitive has fallen into place yet. The source says that the couple is not back together at this point, although she supposedly wants him back.

Supposedly, Julianne has been struggling since she and Brooks formally announced their separation. He, however, has seemingly been doing relatively well. According to numerous posts on his Instagram page, he and pup Koda have been spending a lot of time embracing the great outdoors. They are apparently in Idaho and having a pretty great time.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Even if Brooks has found a way to feed his soul and forge forward in the midst of the separation, it seems he is still open to reuniting with Julianne.

Brooks is “definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne,” a source told People.

“If that were an option, he would be all in. Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He’s a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance,” an insider detailed.

At this point, neither of them has declared any of this publicly. However, they do still seem to remain connected to people close to one another. Brooks is still on good terms with her brother Derek Hough, and she’s commented on some of her husband’s recent Instagram posts.

Could Julianne and Brooks work through their differences during these months apart and wind up back together and stronger than ever? A lot of people who have followed their love story over the years are hoping this will be the case.