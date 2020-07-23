Stassie Karanikolaou Slays In A Louis Vuitton Swimsuit

Stassie Karanikolaou recently took to her Instagram account to upload a two-photo set of herself modeling a designer one-piece that showcased all of her curves. The model shared the post with her 8.6 million followers on Wednesday, July 22.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend wore a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit colorfully emblazoned with the brand’s logo. The garment featured a halter neck that curved around the nape of her neck. The suit also boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted Stassie’s buxom bust and ample chest. The bathing suit sported a teardrop-shaped cut-out at her midriff, showing off her tanned and toned physique. The sides of the suit were cut high on her hips, which emphasized Stassie’s hourglass figure.

She appeared to be standing in front of a house, the sunlight reflected on the sliding glass doors. Green plants popped up in the background.

In the first shot, the model looked off to the side, her lips slightly parted. Both arms were bent at the elbows, her hands by her face. The second image depicted Stassie looking directly at the camera, her light eyes transfixed on the lens. She held her arms up, her hands clutching the back of her head.

Her chocolate locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulder and back in voluminous waves.

As for her jewelry, Stassie accessorized with two bracelets on her wrist.

In the caption of the upload, Stassie joked that she couldn’t stop eating Mexican food.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram slideshow, sending her compliments and messages of adoration.

Some had thoughts on the caption of the pictures.

“It’s going to all the right places,” a social media user said, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

Others declared their love for the star.

“I’m literally obsessed w you!” gushed one fan.

“I love you baby,” added another person.

Others still wanted to marry her.

“Talk about wifey material,” wrote a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with three engagement ring emoji.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s latest post racked up more than 328,000 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Stassie shared another sultry post just yesterday. In that snap, she squatted down in a little black dress, posing from the side and showing off her curvaceous derriere. She once again showed off her love for Louis Vuitton by holding a small purse from the designer over her shoulder.