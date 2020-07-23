Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Ample Assets In Her ‘Favorite Diamond Bikini’

Celeste Bright lit up her Instagram page with another sexy swimwear look on Wednesday that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The latest addition to the model’s feed included two snaps of her lounging outside on a beautiful day. She sat on top of a cozy orange lounge chair underneath the shade of a tall tree, looking hotter than ever in her “favorite diamond bikini” that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Celeste stunned in the itty-bitty two-piece from Fashion Nova that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin black straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number exposed the model’s ample assets thanks to its plunging neckline and tiny, triangle cups that were adorned in diamonds, drawing even further attention to the star’s bronzed cleavage.

The 26-year-old also sported a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms in the racy, double-pic upload. The piece featured a thin panel of black fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her curvaceous lower half, treating her audience to a view of her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The number also had a thick, diamond-encrusted waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and toned abs.

Celeste posed seductively in the first snap of the upload, stretching her lean body across the lounge chair while angling her taut tummy towards the camera. In the second photo, she sat up straight while stretching her arms out to the side and flashing a sweet smile to the lens.

She wore her honey-blond locks parted in the middle. They were styled in loose, beachy waves that spilled over her shoulders as she worked the camera. She also added a pair of gold hoop earrings to give her already glitzy ensemble even more bling.

Fans went wild for the model’s most recent social media appearance. Nearly 13,000 of her followers have hit the like button within four hours of the snaps going live, while an additional 204 flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Absolute perfection!! You are soooo beautiful!!” one person wrote.

“You have a wonderful, amazing smile,” praised another admirer.

“Very gorgeous and stunning love,” a third follower said.

“Wow…soo sexy,” added a fourth fan.

While Celeste is hardly shy about showing off her bikini body on Instagram, she traded in her swimwear for a slightly more modest ensemble in yesterday’s stunning share. The model sported a sexy wrap top that flashed an eyeful of underboob, as well as a pair of light wash jeans in the shot — a look that has earned over 16,000 likes to date.