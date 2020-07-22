Donald Trump Compares Himself To Abraham Lincoln While Responding To Joe Biden’s Accusation Of Racism

On Wednesday, Donald Trump responded to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s recent claim that he is the “first racist president” by comparing his milestones for African Americans to former President Abraham Lincoln. As reported by The Hill, Trump pointed to the purported success of the Black population in his pre-pandemic economy and his work on criminal justice reform.

“I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. Nobody has even been close,” Trump said before exiting the press briefing.

Trump made a similar claim to Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner in June. As reported by Forbes, the president suggested that Lincoln was the only one aside from himself who may have done more for African Americans during his time in office. However, Trump claimed that the former president’s leadership was “always questionable,” although he did not elaborate on what he meant.

Biden’s previously mentioned comment on Trump’s purported racism came in response to the real estate mogul’s use of the phrase “China virus” to describe the coronavirus.

“No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Trump has long been accused of sparking the flames of racism for political gain. As The Inquisitr reported, conservative columnist Max Boot accused Trump of employing the Southern Strategy, which refers to a plan that was reportedly used by the Republican Party in the 1960s to appeal to racism and drive Southerners away from the Democratic Party.

Biden has also faced accusations of bigotry. Paris Dennard, who worked in the administration of George W. Bush, noted that in the 77-year-old politician’s entire senatorial career, he did not support any of the six resolutions that would have made Juneteenth a national holiday. In addition, during the lifelong politician’s time as Barack Obama’s vice president, the wealth of Black U.S. citizens took a hit that allegedly only recovered by 2016. According to Jacobin’s Matt Bruenig and Ryan Cooper, the wealth gap between the Black population and the average U.S. citizen was created by the first Black U.S. leader’s decision to bail out Wall Street amid the 2008 financial crisis. According to the pair, the Black population would have gained the most from better housing policy under Obama’s leadership.