Larsa Pippen Appears To Speak Out After Being Unfollowed By The Kardashians On Instagram

Reality star Larsa Pippen appeared to speak out about being unfollowed by Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram earlier today via her Twitter account, according to Hollywood Life.

In her initial tweet, Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife wrote that she had woken up to see everyone focusing on who she follows on social media. She said that she would rather spend time paying attention to her children, her fitness brand, and “real” relationships.

However, as the publication noted, Larsa has been spotted out with the Kardashians on multiple occasions. Her dig about relationships is somewhat confusing.

“But the thing is, Larsa IS… or at least WAS friends with them in real life, as she’s been photographed out with the sisters on numerous occasions, grabbing dinner or hitting the town. Not just in L.A., but even in Miami!” stated the article.

She did not name the famous family specifically, but it did seem highly likely that her tweets were aimed at them.

I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) July 22, 2020

She sent another tweet shortly after the first. In it, she said she was “praying” for everyone to find something better to worry about, like seeking peace and happiness in their “own lives.”

Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) July 22, 2020

Despite the tweets being written this afternoon, the drama seems to go back a few weeks, as Larsa did not attend Khloe’s recent 36th birthday bash in June and none of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were present at her 46th birthday party earlier this month.

The article also noted that Larsa had purged any pictures of herself with the sisters from her Instagram.

Hollywood Life indicated that Larsa previously shared a photograph on Instagram with a caption saying, “Drama free zone.”

Then yesterday, multiple Twitter users started to realize the mutual “unfollowings” by the former Real Housewives of Miami star and the Kardashians.

As of yet, neither Larsa nor Khloe, Kim, or Kourtney has indicated why their might have been a falling out. However, dozens of Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to voice their theories about what, if anything, happened.

The prevailing theory seems to be that the 46-year-old hooked up with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“I doubt she slept with Tristan. Malika still follows her being Khloes best friend I doubt she would if larsa had slept with her baby father just saying,” said one person.

“Dayuhm – more shade than an apple tree! My relationships in ‘real life.’ Tell us how you really feel!” wrote another.