‘My 600-LB Life’ Janine Mueller Update: See Photos Of Her Incredible Weight Loss, And What The Show Left Out

Janine Mueller has had quite a journey since first appearing on My 600-LB Life, even if fans of the show didn’t get the full story of how she dropped so much weight.

The Seattle, Washington, woman was initially shown on Season 6 of the TLC docu-series, with fans following along in 2018 with what appeared to be a difficult journey. Janine clashed with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, and by the end of her episode, she had not made enough progress to be eligible for weight-loss surgery.

Other people featured on the show who had difficulty losing enough on their own to be approved for the surgery have generally struggled, often losing little or no weight. Janine appears to be the exception, losing more than 100 pounds on her own and continuing to make progress since the initial taping ended.

As her public Facebook page shows, Mueller has lost a significant amount more, and her face looks almost unrecognizable from her initial appearance. In total, Janine reportedly lost more than 300 pounds, meaning she lost more than half her body weight from the first weigh-in.

With TLC revisiting her original episode again in July, 2020, there is renewed interest in Mueller and her story of success, and it appears to be more good news. By the time Janine was featured on a My 600-LB Life follow-up special the year after she was initially featured, she had not only dropped plenty of weight, but also adopted a positive attitude about the difficult journey.

Janine acknowledged that she still has more work to do, but sounded committed to staying on track. That can be difficult for many who appear on the TLC series, with the participants sometimes slowly gaining weight again after significant loss.

“I still have a ways to go to complete my journey and I want you to know what I am doing and how I am getting along,” she wrote in a Facebook update, telling fans that she would be posting plenty of pictures to keep them updated on her progress.

Janine added that her faith has been a huge component of her success during and after My 600-LB Life, even if that didn’t make it into the final cut of her episode.

“The TV show may have edited out everything I ever said about God but I am here to tell you I would have never gotten half this far had He not carried me through this difficult time,” she wrote.