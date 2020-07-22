Devon Windsor Slays In A Zebra-Print Bikini And Sun Hat While Out On A Boat

Devon Windsor shared a stunning new photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday that saw her rocking yet another skimpy bikini. A tag on the upload indicated that it was from her eponymous swimwear line and, judging by the reactions of her fans, the scanty look appeared to be a smash hit.

The Victoria’s Secret model slayed in a stunning, zebra-print two-piece by her own design that left little to the imagination and perfectly suited her slender physique. She rocked a v-style top with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her voluptuous chest well on display. The number also featured a twist design in the middle of its cups, drawing even further attention to her bronzed cleavage.

Devon also sported a pair of low-rise bottoms in the same bold, white-and-gray pattern. The swimsuit clung tightly to her hips, highlighting her dangerous curves while also showcasing her toned thighs. It also featured a unique, twisted waistband that drew attention to her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

The 26-year-old slipped into the sexy swimwear for a day out on the water, as she was snapped posing on a boat with a fishing pole resting on the railing behind her. A view of the ocean and tree-lined shore could be seen in the background of the shot, however, it was heavily blurred to ensure that all eyes remained on the model’s phenomenal figure.

Devon added a wide-brimmed straw hat from Lack of Color over top of her platinum locks, and wore a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun that spilled down on her, illuminating her as she worked the camera. She also accessorized with a set of gold hoop earrings and a gorgeous cowrie shell necklace by designer Isabel Marant that gave her look even more of a tropical vibe.

Fans went wild for the latest look at the catwalk queen’s incredible bikini body, awarding the skin-baring post over 24,000 likes within seven hours of going live. An additional 137 followers flocked to the comments section as well.

“You look amazing!!” one person wrote.

“Nice trendy look,” commented another devotee.

“Dazzling!!!!! Model of an ideal and perfect woman!!!!!” a third follower remarked.

“So cute and you are very beautiful,” praised a fourth fan.

Devon has been spending a lot of time out on the water lately. On Monday, the star shared two snaps of her gearing up to go snorkeling while wearing a ruffled white bikini. That post also fared extremely well, earning nearly 44,000 likes and 226 comments to date.