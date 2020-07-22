Dolores Catania’s Family & Boyfriend David Principe Were Reportedly Angry About Her Recent Plastic Surgery

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania recently underwent plastic surgery, and it reportedly did not go over well with her family or with her boyfriend, Doctor David Principe, who she has been dating since 2017.

While chatting with Page Six, Dolores said David was only just starting to get over his anger and also discussed her decision to keep most everyone in her life in the dark about her surgery.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dolores had a tummy tuck, liposuction, and a fat transfer performed while she was in quarantine. The reality star opted to do it during the lockdown restrictions as she knew it was one of the few times she would have enough free time to recuperate in full.

While her boyfriend might not be pleased with her decision, Dolores has discussed her cosmetic procedures in several interviews now and claims she has “no regrets” about her choice.

According to new details revealed in the latest Page Six article, Dolores actually opted not to tell anyone of her surgical plans except for a friend that escorted her to the appointment.

“I kept it from my family because it’s the typical Italian family that gets hysterical over a lot less things, and then they worry, and then it’s this whole big thing,” said Dolores of her reasoning.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Despite the upset, Dolores said she spent some of her recovery time at David’s house and claimed that her mother, father, brother, and several nieces and nephews showed up to cook and take care of her.

“I have my mother going, ‘Oh my god, what did you do?’ My brother’s cooking for everybody. My nieces and nephews are there. My father’s standing there saying, ‘You didn’t have to do that,” she said.

Aside from her parents, her kids were also reportedly mad at their mother, as was her ex-husband Frank Catania.

Frank thought she could have just changed her exercise regimen and been fine, but the 49-year-old disagreed.

As for David, she explained that her boyfriend was very upset about her choice, and it took five weeks for him to finally start “shutting up about it.”

However, she did clarify that he was always “very happy with the way” she looked and never made any negative comments about her body.

“This was done for myself. So I kept it from everyone until the day I was leaving and it didn’t go over too well. At all.”

Fans of the long-running chapter of the Real Housewives know that Dolores has been hoping to get a commitment from her beau for a while now.

Apparently, he used to tell her that her “a**” would “get her married,” but since she had the surgery, the housewife joked that “he’s not saying that anymore.”

Still, the television personality seemed to be in good spirits when talking to the publication, as she reportedly was laughing and joking while talking about David’s anger. She also said the recovery process was not an easy one, but she was prepared for it ahead of time.