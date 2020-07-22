Bernie Sanders Claims Joe Biden ‘Understands The Severity Of This Moment’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on CNN’s Amanpour on Wednesday and spoke to host Christiane Amanpour about his claim that Joe Biden will be the most progressive United States president since Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR). As reported by Breitbart, Sanders said his comment reflected Biden’s own claim in which he reportedly pointed to FDR.

“He understands the severity of this moment,” Sanders said. “We have tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs, lost their health care, people who are hungry today. We have an educational system, which is lacking for low-income and working-class kids. Climate change is out there.”

According to Sanders, Biden understands the “existential threat” that the planet is currently facing and will begin to propose bold solutions to the “crises” that are facing working-class families.

When Sanders was Biden’s opponent in the presidential primary, he pushed progressive policies, defended democratic socialism, and compared his vision to those that were promoted by figures like FDR and Martin Luther King Jr. During a speech last year at George Washington University in Washington D.C., Sanders spoke of the former U.S. leader’s legacy in response to the social and economic crises of his era and contrasted his proposals with those of European leaders at the time, per The Guardian.

“We rejected the ideology of Mussolini and Hitler – we instead embraced the bold and visionary leadership of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, then the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic party.”

As reported by Fox News, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claimed that Sanders had a significant influence on the policy positions that Biden will present at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Although Bottoms, who is chair of the DNC’s Platform Drafting Committee, claimed that some of the efforts will build on work that was accomplished during Barack Obama’s administration — when Biden was vice president — she also pointed to alleged new proposals that will “move us forward.”

Biden and Sanders recently worked together to create Unity Task Forces that aim to push policy recommendations ahead of the DNC. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s collaboration with the Vermont Sen. has been targeted by Donald Trump and Mike Pence, who have painted him as moving to the left. Notably, Pence claimed that the former vice president’s purported concessions to the far-left are a sign that Biden’s party is moving toward socialism. As of now, it’s unclear how many of the proposals in the Unity plan will be adopted by Biden’s campaign.