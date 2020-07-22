Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Fantastic Curves In A Cheeky Tan Bikini In New Triple-Instagram Update

Cindy Prado showed some serious skin in a hot new Instagram upload on Wednesday. The Cuban hottie took to her account just moments ago to share the triple-pic update, and her fans are already taking notice.

The trio of snaps were taken in Miami, Florida, per the post’s geotag, and captured Cindy standing on a long wooden pathway surrounded by vibrant greenery. The sky above her was gray and cloudy, and there appeared to be a slight breeze to the day, as her honey-blond locks blew messily around her face as she worked the camera.

The 27-year-old provided a bright spot to the gloomy day as she showcased her fantastic curves in an itty-bitty bikini from BooHoo. The tan two-piece complemented the social media star’s deep, allover tan, and boasted a revealing design that left very little to the imagination. It included a tiny top with thin shoulder straps and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage. It also featured a plunging neckline that exposed Cindy’s decolletage and ample cleavage, which was further accentuated by its underwire-style cups.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms were not completely within eyesight in the photo series, however, it was obvious that the garment was equally as risque. Fans could see that the number had a daringly high-cut design, as Cindy posed in profile to the camera to show off her bare hips, booty, and sculpted thighs. The swimwear also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Cindy added an oversized patterned button-up as an extra layer to her ensemble, noting in the caption that she was loving the trend. She let the flowy piece slink down one of her arms and left it completely unbuttoned, ensuring that her fans could get a good look at her phenomenal figure.

Cindy also added a slew of gold statement rings, necklaces, and a pair of dangling diamond-shaped earrings to give the look a bit of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the multi-slide share with love. It has accrued over 7,000 likes after 30 minutes of going live, as well as several comments and compliments.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” one person wrote.

“Divine!!!” quipped another admirer.

“Your eyes and your beauty are incredible!!” a third follower praised.

“Super gorgeous, super hot,” added a fourth fan.

Cindy has been keeping her follower entertained with a number of sexy swimwear looks lately. Last week, the star heated things up again when she rocked a colorful bandeau bikini that perfectly suited her curvaceous physique. That look fared extremely well, earning more than 43,000 likes and 615 comments to date.