Aisha Thalia Puts Killer Body On Show In Leopard-Print Bikini In Sexy New Videos

Aisha Thalia delighted thousands of her 556,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 22, with a hot new update. The Instagram model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of videos in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that bared her hourglass figure.

Thalia shared two different, but similar, clips. They both showed her in front of what looked to be a bathroom mirror as she captured the selfie videos with her iPhone. They had no sound and captured her playfully touching her swimsuit and adjusting her hair, which was worn loose in perfect curls that fell over her forehead and onto her shoulders. She faced the camera, giving her fans a good view of her front body.

Thalia wore a two-piece that featured a leopard print in brown against a salmon pink background. The bottoms boasted thin straps that tied on the sides. She wore them pulled all the way up on her waist, baring her curvy hips. The front remained low, exposing Thalia’s tight lower stomach.

She paired it with a matching bra that featured itty-bitty triangles that allowed Thalia to show off her ample cleavage and a bit of underboob. According to the tag added to the first video, her suit was from TouchDolls, a brand she often models for.

Thalia accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversized, gold-framed shades and large gold-colored hoop earrings.

In under an hour of going live, the post has garnered more than 5,100 likes and over 140 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to ask her questions and to rave about her incredible shape.

“Were you born with a good one or did life shape a good one for you?” one user asked, to which Thalia responded it was both.

“[W]ow sis, looks like i need to go vegan,” replied another one, a reference to Thalia’s plant-based diet.

“Oh so you saying if I️ get this bikini, my bawdy will look like yours?!” a third fan added.

“First of all, let me out down these cookies and ice cream,” chimed in a fourth fan.

