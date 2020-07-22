Sommer Ray Shows Off Figure In Tiny Top And Skirt While Skating

American model Sommer Ray sent fans into a frenzy around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots that showed off her famous figure on Wednesday, July 22. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 25.1 million followers, and it instantly demanded the attention of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, was photographed outdoors in a number of sultry poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of eight photos. Sommer took center stage in the series as she situated herself directly in front of the camera. She also exuded a great deal of sexiness as she shared a pout and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens in most of the snapshots, with the exception of one in which she looked away.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, in natural-looking curls.

Regardless, what clearly stood out most in the photos was the model’s famous and curvy figure, as she flaunted it with a revealing and fashionable ensemble.

She opted for a top that featured a plaid print and bandeau-styled body. The garment did not conceal much as it tightly hugged her bust, highlighting her chest. The top further revealed a bit of cleavage and displayed her slim and chiseled core as it was very cropped.

She teamed the top with a matching skirt that also did not leave much to the imagination as it showed off her curvy hips. Sommer also pulled the skirt up in a few of the images, showing off her pert derriere. Further on display was her thighs and legs.

Sommer finished the look off with a number of accessories, and a skateboard.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked that her fans not leave school.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from Sommer’s fans, amassing more than 600,000 likes in just matter of hours. An additional 4,000 followers also complimented Sommer in the comments section.

“Oh my God, I love this so much,” one user commented.

“I honestly love this vibe,” a second fan added.

“Love you Sommer,” a third individual asserted.

“You are actually so beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Sommer has shared a number of daring looks to her social media accounts lately. Just yesterday, she wowed her fans after she rocked a colorful bikini that showed off her killer curves once more as she posed with her best friend, per The Inquisitr. The popular snap garnered more than 1.3 million likes.