Cindy Mello Sizzles In Sexy Lacy Lingerie In Hot New Update

Cindy Mello gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, July 22, when she took to the social media platform to post a collage that showed her in a sexy lingerie set that put her spectacular figure front and center.

The post included a four-picture collage, all of which showed the Brazilian bombshell in the same ensemble but striking different poses. Her two-piece was white and made from a lacy fabric that gave off a romantic vibe. The bra boasted an underwire structure that helped accentuate Mello’s cleavage. The cups were semi-sheer but had enough lace and opaqueness to censor the lingerie.

Mello — who is known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ — teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, enhancing the natural curves of her lower body. It also featured a thong back that exposed her booty.

Her brunette tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

For the photos, Mellow was down on the floor as she posed on the bottom part of a white curtain. The top- and bottom-left ones showed her propping up her upper body, drawing attention to her torso. The bottom-right shot captured Mello with her back to the camera, putting her pert glutes on show. For the top-tight picture, she glanced into the camera while holding a yellow rose.

Mello’s fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the collage. Within two hours, the picture attracted more than 42,000 likes and over 245 comments. Instagram users used the comments section space to shower Mello with compliments that came in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, her native Portuguese and even Hindi.

“Gorgeous girl [red heart] beautiful pictures [fire emoji],” one of her fans raved.

“So gorgeous! Loving these shots so much!” replied another admirer.

“Wow [starry eyes emoji] [two black hearts] what a dream,” a third one chimed in.

“Cindy I hope you are well and safe. You are looking ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS as usual,” added a fourth fan

Mello often flaunts her fit body on her Instagram feed. Yesterday, she shared a photo in which rocked a workout set that clung to her figure, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She sported a dark purple ensemble from Alo Yoga whose top had a plunging neckline with thick shoulder straps and matching skintight leggings. She stood on hardwood flooring in a hallway and was surrounded by doors as she took shots in front of a full-length mirror.