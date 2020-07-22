‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Katy Perry Steals The Show

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, July 23 teases a flashback from June 2008 when Katy Perry hit Genoa City to pose for Restless Style magazine.

Katy Perry stole the spotlight at Restless Style, according to SheKnows Soaps, when she visited The Young and the Restless for the day. The hope was to use Katy’s rising star power to help increase the magazine’s lackluster sales. When the singer showed up, she ended up having to wait on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to finish arguing over who was in charge of things. Neither man could even agree on the type of clothing Katy should wear for the photoshoot. The elder Abbott wanted something more toned down and conservative for their cover, which wasn’t at all what the Newman wished to see. Thankfully for everybody, Sharon (Sharon Case) had an idea to cut off one of tthe fancy gowns and have the songstress showcase that garment, and she ended up saving the day. Well, sort of. Unfortunately for Nick, Jack felt vindicated when he got a call from an advertiser that was not at all interested in a younger hipper vibe for the periodical. After that, Jack read Nick the riot act and worried that other advertisers would end up feeling the same and dump their ads.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Adam (then Chris Engen) and Victor (Eric Braeden) grew closer. Adam had to give his father, some bad news about Beauty of Nature. The numbers weren’t good, and Victor wasn’t surprised to hear it. However, Victor decided that his son learned from the mistakes he’d made, so The Mustache gave Adam more responsibility again. Vic made Beauty of Nature Adam’s new baby at the business and gave him free rein to change anything he felt should be changed.

Later, Adam told Sabrina (Raya Meddin) that she brought out the best in Victor. He worried that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s recent fight had upset her, but Sabrina had just been about to cry tears of happiness — at least that’s what she said, but on The Young and the Restless, things were often not as they seemed.

Finally, Gloria (Judith Chapman) caused issues for Lauren (Tracey Bregman) at Fenmore’s. Glo tried to stop somebody for shoplifting, and the woman hadn’t been stealing. That left Lauren apologizing profusely to her offended customer. Then, Jill (Jess Walton) and Jeffrey (Ted Shackelford) stopped by to cause more trouble. After Glo “accidentally” spilled coffee on Jill, she realized that she’d ruined a $2,000 blouse. Although Gloria told Lauren to take it out of her pay, it would’ve taken a long time to pay off two grand. Finally, Lauren called Kevin (Greg Rikarrt) for help with his mom.