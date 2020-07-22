Deborah Tramitz Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Skimpy White Thong On Instagram

Deborah Tramitz titillated her Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 22, with a brand-new snap that highlighted her perky booty. In the post, the blond bombshell rocked a sexy bikini set that showcased her dangerous curves.

In the update, Deborah rocked a white two-piece swimsuit. She sported a bandeau-style top that seemed to have a snug fit, pushing her voluptuous chest inward. From what was visible, the flowy design covered the cups from exposure. It also featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, which highlighted her neckline and lean arms.

The matching thong bikini bottoms that she wore seemed to boast high leg cuts. It had a simple design but displayed a generous amount of skin. The waistband clung to her hips, and the back of the garment perfectly showcased her perky booty. The light-colored swimwear made her sun-kissed complexion look evident.

Deborah rocked the skimpy bathing suit at the beach. According to the caption, she was in Caló Des Moro, a beautiful tourist spot located in Spain. For her pose, she directed her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the snapshot. She glanced over her shoulder with her eyes looking straight into the camera. She gave the photographer a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

The clear, turquoise blue water, some parts of the island, and the scenic sunset view comprised her stunning background.

Deborah decided to wear her blond locks in a center part and styled its long strands into loose waves, which suited her nicely. She sported several accessories with her revealing attire, such as a ring, a string bracelet, and an anklet.

In the caption, the German model expressed her feelings about the sea. She also shared that the image was slightly altered. In her Instagram stories, she explained how she “got rid” the people in the snap.

In less than a day, the newest upload managed to accrue more than 22,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Many of her online fans took to the comments section to write various messages, including compliments. Most of them mentioned how gorgeous she looked, while several other followers raved about her cheeky display. A few others had difficulty expressing their feelings about the picture, instead using emoji to get their point across.

“You are truly beautiful and charming. You have an impressive erotic charge, and you are perfection,” a fan wrote.

“Great shot. You are so beautiful and extremely sexy. You have a perfect body and a pretty face,” another admirer added.

“I think the edit looked great. You are breathtaking, and the scenery is not bad either,” a third follower wrote.