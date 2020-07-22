Kehlani Looks Sensational In Comfy Crop Top & Skintight Gym Bottoms Ensemble

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself looking sensational in a comfy ensemble.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that featured a zip going up the front. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted gray gym bottoms that had the brand Gymshark written across the top in capital letters. Kehlani rocked a side fringe and styled her hair in a high bun. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. Kehlani showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over her arms and neck, including the Lauryn Hill portrait on her left upper arm.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain white door inside what looked to be a bathroom. Kehlani raised one hand to the door and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft look. In the next slide, she sported a similar expression with both her arms raised in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Kehlani rocked an intense stare at the camera while holding onto the back of her hair. She tilted her head to the left and showcased more of her body art on her right arm.

For her caption, Kehlani referenced lyrics from her song “Water,” which is taken from her new studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 750,000 likes and over 9,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.6 million followers.

“This was the worst photo to see as I wait for my pizza to be delivered,” one user joked.

“WOOWWWWW SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!! Glowing!” another person shared, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“I love you so much. You’re a goddess,” remarked a third fan.

“Blessing the feeds today queen. We are here for powerful women like her,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a series of snapshots with her 1-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi. The “Toxic” songstress wore a loose-fitted blue T-shirt paired with matching joggers, long white socks, and Nike sneakers of the same color. Kehlani tied her locks up and accessorized with a number of chains and small earrings.