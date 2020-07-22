Sierra Skye Flaunts Taut Tummy And Voluptuous Chest In Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Sierra Skye traded in her bikini for lingerie in the most recent upload that was added to her Instagram page. The image was posted on Wednesday afternoon, and her 4.1 million fans have been buzzing ever since.

The stunning new shot captured the model posed in the middle of a door frame that was outlined in black. To the left of the door was a wooden wall, but only a small portion of it could be seen.

Sierra leaned her right arm against the side of the sliding glass door and used her hand to tug at the waistband of her bottoms. She bent her opposite arm at the elbow and ran her fingers through her curls as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare, and her gloss-lined lips slightly parted.

Sierra wowed in a two-piece set that boasted a bright white hue. On her upper-half, she rocked a strapless bra that was worn low on her chest and showed off her ample bust. The garment was constructed of lace fabric that was embroidered with flowers, and the sweetheart cut of the piece also allowed the model to show off her toned arms and shoulders.

The bottom of the outfit was just as hot, and the front was made of the same lace fabric. It had a double layer of tiny string sides that connected on Sierra’s hips and showcased her trim abs and slender legs. She tugged at the side of her panties and teased a glimpse of her defined hipbone.

Sierra included several accessories to her sexy attire, including a few silver rings on her fingers and a bracelet to match. She also sported a set of layered gold necklaces and completed her look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Sierra styled her long blond locks with a middle part and added some loose waves that added volume to her mane. Half of her hair was worn at her back, and the other half tumbled over her shoulder.

In its short time on the site, the photo has proven to be a massive hit with Sierra’s fans. More than 50,000 followers have double-tapped the snapshot, and 400-plus have flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“The most stunning and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one follower gushed with a few heart-eye emoji.

“WOW WOW WOW you are absolutely gorgeous baby,” another Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Oh my goddess such a beautiful woman,” a third social media user commented with the addition of a few flames and hearts.

“You are the most beautiful,” one more fan chimed in.