Donald Trump May Be Signaling His Willingness To Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, Author Claims

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, believes that Donald Trump’s recent well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, could be a signal that he is willing to pardon her.

“Trump may be indicating that he would look favorably on her if she keeps quiet,” Cawthorne said to Newsweek.

“He has the power to pardon her if she is found guilty or pleads guilty. It certainly increases the intrigue around this case.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump acknowledged that he has met Maxwell many times over the years and noted that he lived in Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting and procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

Trump is one of many famous figures — including former President Bill Clinton and Andrew — who has reportedly flown on Epstein’s private plane, which is nicknamed the Lolita Express.

As reported by Raw Story, Trump has cut many friends loose in the past after they found themselves in the midst of legal trouble. Cawthorne highlighted this pattern of behavior and noted the “puzzling” nature of the president’s recent support of Maxwell, who is accused of procuring young girls for Epstein.

“Donald Trump has a long history of distancing himself from friends in trouble. Prince Andrew can attest to that as only in December Trump said ‘I don’t know him, no.’ You’d think he would try and distance himself from Ghislaine Maxwell, too, after she was charged.”

According to Cawthrone, Attorney General William Barr, a close Trump ally, could intervene in the case should the president call for such action.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Newsweek claimed that speculation is currently swirling around the possibility that Maxwell will make a plea bargain with prosecutors in exchange for testimony against the powerful men who have used Epstein’s purported sex trafficking ring.

Trump’s well wishes to Maxwell received backlash from Republican Senator Chip Roy, who called the comment “unacceptably obtuse.” As reported by Politico, Roy called Maxwell’s alleged crimes the “most morally depraved” and called for her severe punishment.

Maxwell is accused of grooming young girls by taking them on outings for the purpose of getting them closer to Epstein. She is currently being held without bond after a federal judge claimed that her immense wealth and multiple passports make her a flight risk. Nevertheless, the British socialite maintains her innocence and is expected to face trial beginning in July 2021.