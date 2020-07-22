Madison Reed Stuns In Lace Bralette And Patterned Face Mask While Posing In A Bathroom

Madison's photo was taken at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Madison Grace Reed looked chic in a skimpy top and a face mask for her latest social media update. On Wednesday, the social media influencer took to Instagram to show off the cute ensemble that she wore for a visit to an upscale eatery.

Madison, 24, wore a white lace bralette. She tagged the garment’s designer as the brand For Love & Lemons. The semi-sheer garment had floral accents and scalloped eyelash trim around its low neckline. The flirty top also boasted underwire cups and a wide under-bust band. A row of white buttons down the center panel were a unique touch. The garment’s thin shoulder straps were completely hidden by Madison’s long blond hair, which spilled down over her chest and shoulders. It looked like she had pushed it up in the front before taking her photo.

Madison coupled the bralette with a pair of light-wash jeans that hugged her narrow hips and svelte legs. The pants had a high waist and a button fly. The model showed her fans that she was playing it safe by completing her ensemble with a protective face mask that featured an intricate gold filigree pattern. Her jewelry included gold stacked necklaces.

Madison’s photo was a mirror selfie that was snapped inside a bathroom. She struck a sassy pose by placing her left hand in the back pocket of her jeans, arching her back, and holding up her phone to take the picture. The walls of the bathroom featured a combination of dark wallpaper with a fan-like floral pattern and black octagonal tiles. A trio of glass lighting fixtures hung from the ceiling.

According to the geotag that she added to her post, the location of her snapshot was the Crustacean Beverly Hills, an Asian fusion and seafood restaurant.

Since Madison initially shared her selfie, it has amassed over 23,000 likes. Her fans also flooded the comments section with compliments on her beauty and her facial covering.

“So cool,” wrote Madison’s half sister, Victorious star Victoria Justice.

“Who would have thought someone could be this stunning in a face mask,” another message read.

“Lookin’ good babe. Lovely eyes,” remarked another devotee.

“Too stunning my queen,” a fourth admirer said.

Most of Madison’s Instagram posts are fashion-oriented, and the looks she models in her photos are always big hits with her followers. One of her latest outfits that was a showstopper was a floral-print crop top and a matching miniskirt. She modeled the summery look outside in the sunshine.