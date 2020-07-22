Tom Bergeron Sets The Record Straight About His Biggest Career Controversy & It Has Nothing To Do With ‘DWTS’

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' host has long bene credited with a role in a famous 1980s horror flick, but it wasn't him.

Tom Bergeron is setting the record straight about a longstanding myth about his career.

One week after he was fired from his longtime post on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition Dancing with the Stars, the ex-host took to Twitter to denounce the constant claims that he started his acting career more than 35 years ago with a role in the 1984 movie Gremlins.

Bergeron’s IMDB page has long –and incorrectly- stated that he kicked off his entertainment industry resume as an actor with an uncredited role in the Joe Dante comedy-horror film. The acting credit has the veteran ABC host listed as a “TV News Reporter,” but Bergeron has a newsflash for everyone: It wasn’t him.

In response to recent articles about his post-Dancing With the Stars plans, Bergeron took to twitter to correct the common misconception about his earliest credits, in a post that can be seen here.

“I would now, after much careful consideration, like to definitively address one of the ongoing controversies of my career: I WAS NEVER IN GREMLINS! IT AIN’T ME!!” Bergeron wrote.

He followed up with a retweet of an especially vicious-looking Gremlin, seen here, and added, “OK, I DO see the resemblance. Easy mistake.”

Fans also chimed in about the funny faux credit on Bergeron’s resume.

“And all these years I have been praising your performance, especially the scene where you wind up in the microwave,” one Gremlins fan tweeted.

Of course, Bergeron’s longterm social media followers know that he has repeatedly denied being a part of Gremlins. His denials go back to at least five years when a fan asked him if he was the guy in the movie with the blonde hair in a trench coat.

“Nope. Not me in Gremlins,” Bergeron replied to a fan in 2015.

“Nope. Wasn’t in Gremlins,” he wrote again in 2016.

“I WASN’T in Gremlins!” Bergeron insisted again in 2018. “Not sure how that story started. Probably by the same person who claimed Mister Rogers was a Navy Seal.”

Gremlins starred Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, and a really young Corey Feldman, while comedian Howie Mandel provided the voice of the main “mogwai,” Gizmo. One celebrity who actually did make a cameo in the film was Steven Spielberg, who also served as an executive producer.

Bergeron has appeared in small roles in movies and television shows such as The Nanny, Castle, Rock Slyde, Candy Jar, and StarTrek: Enterprise. He’s also eyeing a post-DWTS guest role in the Canadian detective series Murdoch Mysteries, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.