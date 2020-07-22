Nastia Liukin Slays In A Belted, Leopard-Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Nastia Liukin put on another sexy display on Instagram while clad in a one-piece swimsuit. The sizzling new snapshot captured the gymnast-turned-model enjoying some fun in the sun.

In the photo, Nastia could be seen sitting on a lounge chair in the middle of the water. The chair was a pure white color and had panels of plastic that supported the gymnast’s weight. It featured metal sides that were painted the same white color to match, and its legs were submerged underwater. The chair was situated in shallow waves as a pool of water and sand surrounded her.

Nastia dangled her long legs off the chair, and the lower half of her stems were submerged underwater. She rested her elbows on the sides of the chair and tugged at the leg holes of her suit with both hands. Nastia looked down toward the water and showed off her incredible body in a curve-hugging swimsuit.

The model opted for a one-piece that boasted a leopard-print pattern. The swimsuit had thin straps that were worn on her sun-kissed shoulders and allowed her to show off her toned arms. The suit also had a V-neckline that dipped low into her chest but still managed to cover her cleavage. The body of the garment was tight on her figure, and it was decorated with a matching belt that showed off her tiny waist. The front of the belt had a circular gold clasp that rested on her navel while the bottom of the swimsuit was high on her hips and showed off her hipbones and sculpted legs.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep middle part and added a few kinks to her mane. Nastia wore a silver necklace on her collar, and it was decorated with a silver charm that fell into her bust. The Olympian also appeared to sport a pair of silver earrings, which provided the perfect amount of bling. In the caption of the image, she plugged her website and a new post on swimsuits that was just added.

Fans have been loving the photo so far. It’s already amassed over 7,000 likes and dozens of comments.

“You look beautiful, Nastia Liukin,” one follower complimented.

“HI NASTIA YOU ARE A BIG INSPIRATION IN GYMNASTICS FOR ME!” another social media user exclaimed with a red heart emoji attached to the end of the post.

“This picture is giving me everything and more,” a third Instagrammer complimented.

“Stunning as usual. Keep up the good work,” one more applauded with a few flame emoji.