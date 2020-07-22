Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini While Pouring Water On Herself

Model Jocelyn Chew showcased her athletic body in a provocative photo for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she sat on top of a car in a tiny bikini that put her assets and toned figure on display, while water poured down her frame.

The Canadian-born stunner has delighted fans with sneak peek looks at photo shoots in recent weeks, and this upload was one of her most scintillating yet. She was filmed outside on a hot summer day and chose to cool off in alluring fashion.

Chew was photographed sitting on the hood of a white car, and there was a large rock structure out of focus in the background. Her caption hinted this was in the parking lot of a beach. The 28-year-old’s right leg hung off the car, while her left leg was curled on the hood. Chew’s body was slightly turned from the camera and she leaned back on her right arm.

The social media influencer had her long brunette hair tied up in a ponytail, and rocked a tiny tan-colored bikini. Her top had thin straps that wrapped around her neck, and her matching bottoms had side-ties. Chew tilted her head back while she sipped on a bottle of Mountain Valley Spring Water, and the water cascaded down her chin, onto her chest, and onto the car. Fans were treated to a view of her toned midsection, and her cleavage was embellished by the pose and barely-there top. The material of her swimsuit was saturated with the water in several blotches.

In the caption Chew tagged photographer Victor Robertof and included a camera emoji. Many of her 544,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy photo, and nearly 19,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. The former The Face contestant received over 100 comments, and her replies were littered with fire emoji. Multiple fans joked about Chew’s lack of aim while commenting on her killer physique.

“Permission to hit target? Negative,” model Jessica Michel Serfaty wrote.

“You’re supposed to drink the water,” one follower joked.

“Did you get any in your mouth?” an Instagram user asked.

“Fav water x fav girl,” an admirer commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew showed fans how she keeps her slender frame with a recent workout clip. The model was filmed at a Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, California where she wore a small black sports bra and skintight black leggings. She was recorded doing a kettlebell exercise that gave viewers a glimpse of her curves.