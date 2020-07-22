Zara Larsson Wows In Cut-Out Velvet Dress While Rocking High Ponytail

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer recently released her new single, “Love Me Land,” and has not let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stop her from promoting her material.

The blond beauty stunned in a black cut-out velvet dress that featured one long sleeve with tassels hanging off. Larsson accessorized with a couple of gold chain necklaces and small dangling earrings. She scraped her hair off her face and styled her locks in a high ponytail. Larsson kept her nails short and opted for no other visible jewelry.

The 22-year-old treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured side-on behind numerous long gold chains hanging in front of her. Larsson placed one hand on her hip and stretched the other beside her and rested it on top of a black gate. She directly in front and sported an intense expression.

In the next slide, Larsson was photographed closer up holding onto one of the chains. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce look and tilted her head slightly to the side.

In the third and final frame, Larsson showed off the detailing of the long sleeve by raising her left arm to her right shoulder. The pic displayed her striking facial features and her flawless skin complexion.

For her caption, Larsson expressed that she will be performing her biggest show of the summer for everyone to watch at home. She explained she will be bringing out her music idol Carola Häggkvist and singing duo Lennixx. The “Never Forget You” hitmaker also credited the photographer Johanna Pettersson for the images.

In the tags, she told fans her garment was from Acne Studios and the necklaces were designed by Alighieri Jewellery.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You’re just gonna keep on serving looks, aren’t u?” one user wrote.

“Awesome! Looking forward to it. By the way, your style and the way you carry yourself is amazing, Zara!” another person shared.

“YOU ARE PERFECT,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

You look like an angel,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved black-and-white triangular patterned dress that fell above her upper-thigh. Larsson completed the outfit with white heels and wore her shoulder-length blond hair down.