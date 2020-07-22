Yarishna Ayala Puts Washboard Abs On Show In Barely-There Bikini

Yarishna Ayala shared a new update with her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 21, which surely left many of them gazing at it open-mouthed. The Puerto Rican fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a shot of herself wearing a bikini that put her impressive abs on show.

The photo was taken selfie style as Ayala stood in front of what seemed like a bathroom mirror. She wore a black-and-yellow two-piece that left little to the imagination, allowing her fans to get a full glimpse at her chiseled body. The triangle top was small, teasing a bit of underboob and a lot of cleavage. The bra was primarily black with yellow lines along the side edges. Black straps went behind her neck and another set connected the cups, going around the back.

Ayala matched her top with a pair of yellow bottoms with black sides that tied into bows low on her hips. The skimpy number allowed her to show off her tight lower abs, in addition to her six pack. According to the tag, her suit was from La Favorithá, a Brazilian brand of beachwear.

Ayala wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and styled in perfectly straight strands, which she moved away from her face in the picture.

In the caption, Ayala said that the journey to the perfect abs start in the kitchen, according to Google Translate. She then asked her followers if they would like if she started a blog about her meal plans and recipes.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 35,800 likes and upwards of 750 comments. Her fans used the occasion to share their reaction to her incredible beauty and physique, and also to respond to her question.

“I’ll always be your fan. You are gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Yes I’d like to know your diet, your recipes and smoothies,” replied another fan.

“Your body is incredible and it makes me happy every time I see it,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Bellísima [three heart-eyes emoji] in Love [two red hearts] blessings,” added a fourth fan, opening the comment with the Spanish word for “very beautiful,” as per Google Translate.

Last week, Ayala shared another snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The photo showed her leaning against a palm tree from the right. She wore a bright yellow two-piece bathing suit that complemented her tan skin. The top featured small triangles that were widely spaced, complete with thin straps. Her matching bottoms boasted equally thin sides, which she pulled all the way up to her waist with her hands.