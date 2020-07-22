Joe Biden Is The ‘Leader Of Lawlessness,’ Republican Lawmaker Says

During an appearance on Breitbart News Tonight, Republican Rep. Doug Collins took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and expressed support for President Donald Trump’s purported attempts to restore law and order amid the civil unrest taking place across America.

“If you elect Democrats, you’re going to get a crimewave in your city. If you call 911, someone might not answer,” Collins said.

The Georgia Representative urged Americans to take action to support conservatives in the battle against Biden, who he accused of supporting “ultra-leftist positions” like defunding and disrespecting the police.

“We’ve got to rise up as a conservative movement and call this out for what it is, and that Joe Biden is the leader of the lawlessness. Joe Biden is one who has caved to the leftist groups in this country.”

According to FactCheck.org, Biden has stopped short of endorsing progressive calls to defund American law enforcement departments.

“While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police,” he wrote in a USA Today op-ed last month.

The publication highlighted that Trump has thus far spent at least $20 million in July on advertisements that explicitly accuse Biden of supporting efforts to defund the police. During a recent interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the president reiterated his accusation, to which Wallace pushed back and noted that Biden’s cooperative platform with progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for increasing funding for law enforcement departments and redirecting police funding to other related programs. Nevertheless, the president doubled down on his comments after the interview and suggested Biden is hiding his plan to defund the police under different terminology.

Corrupt Joe Biden wants to defund our police. He may use different words, but when you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that’s what he wants to do. It would destroy America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, the pair appear aligned in their opposition to left-wing calls to dismantle police departments following the death of George Floyd.

Biden has faced criticism for his approach to addressing the current unrest in America. Notably, The New York Post’s editorial board claimed that the former vice president has focused his efforts on condemning Trump and his supporters and gaining the votes of Sanders’ movement. According to the board, he has failed to address the victims of protestor violence, including 77-year-old retired St. Louis chief David Dorn.

Conversely, Biden has accused the real estate mogul of failing to understand the economic and public health crisis facing the United States and said he has given up on the country.