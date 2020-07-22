‘Chicano’ Is A New Latinx Drama In Development At ABC From Eva Longoria & Forest Whitaker

ABC is reportedly developing a new drama from executive producers Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker titled Chicano, The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier today.

Chicano will be based on a novel of the same name written by Richard Vasquez. Not only have they ordered a script for the project, but there is a “financial penalty” on it. If Chicano does not wind up getting ordered to series, the producers will be compensated with a fee.

The publication included the logline for the potential new series. It is being touted as an “epic, multigenerational saga” revolving around the Mexican-American Sandoval family who previously immigrated to Los Angeles.

Chicano will follow “the struggles and triumphs of the Sandovals from 1920 through present.”

It will also explore “the question of what it means to be American.”

Natalie Chaidez, best known for her work on USA Network’s Queen of the South, is expected to write the script.

Karey Burke, the current ABC Entertainment president, was quoted in the article saying, “‘Chicano’ is just the first of many projects that we expect from Eva and Ben as we look to ramp up our slate of Latinx programming.”

She also stated that she was confident with the team responsible for creating the story.

“We know we have the perfect powerhouse team to bring this Mexican-American family’s story to life and cultivate the next generation of Latinx storytelling.”

Many people took to social media to discuss the news of the series being developed. The majority were excited to see what Chicano would have to offer and hoped the show would officially be picked up.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Lesley Goldberg, a writer for The Hollywood Reporter, shared her two cents on Twitter, noting that, “ABC has heard the backlash after its decision to cancel ‘The Baker and the Beauty'” and in response, would be “ramping up Latinix-themed programming.”

The network’s decision to start working on Chicano comes about a month after they were slammed for canceling Baker and the Beauty.

Before that, another project from Longoria with a diverse cast — Grand Hotel — was also axed after a single season. Nathalie Kelley, who starred on the short-lived drama, called them “extremely tone-deaf” for their decision to cancel one of the only shows starring a primarily Latinx cast on television.

Many fans rallied around Baker and the Beauty in the hopes that a streaming service would renew it for a second season. Sadly, earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that it had failed to find a new home and was considered permanently canceled.