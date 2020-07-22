Melissa Riso Sizzles In Lacy Blue Lingerie While Urging Fans To ‘Trust Yourself’

Melissa Riso shared some wisdom along with a sexy photograph of herself in a recent Instagram post, which managed to catch the eyes of her followers.

The model urged her followers to trust themselves and their intuitions in the contemplative new share. Her fans expressed their appreciation with more than 20,100 hitting the “like” button and over 460 taking a moment to leave an uplifting comment praising Melissa for her wise words and the sensual photo. Many of those who replied used the heart and flame emoji to express that they loved the hot look.

“Always too true. You look gorgeous in blue,” wrote one fan who also included two blue hearts echoing the color of Melissa’s bra and panties set.

“Very very hot in blue. You have a beautiful figure, honey. This is really a very, very hot pose,” a second follower replied.

“Melissa, our heart and soul, always know the yellow brick road to true happiness. Se just have to slow down and listen! Breathtakingly beautiful photo!” gushed a third devotee.

“Amazing…missing your iconic tattoo. You are beautiful with or without,” a fourth Instagrammer noted, referencing the faded ink on Melissa’s navel, which she’s had removed with laser treatments.

In the shot, the actress stood next to a door, which seemed to be open. She placed one hand on it, showing off her white manicured fingernails, which popped against her sun-kissed skin. Behind her was a window that revealed green trees outside, and a round, blue-tinted porch chair hung from a silver chain. Melissa had a contemplative look on her face as she gazed out into the distance, and her big brown eyes and full lips stood out in the shot. She wore her long, dark hair in sexy waves that cascaded over one shoulder and down her back to her waist from a side part. Melissa accessorized with a layered gold choker that had delicate chains and small charms hanging around her next.

The model wore a smoking hot lace navy blue bra that showcased her ample cleavage with additional straps around each edge, providing a sexy detail. She paired the support undergarment with matching bikini style panties that featured similar strap details over both hips. The outfit revealed her toned tummy and nipped-in waist. It also highlighted her shapely arms and the curve of her hips and backside.

Melissa is no stranger to showing off her body on Instagram. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she provided a peek at her booty workout in a video post.