Isabella Buscemi Wows In A Tie-Dye String Bikini On Instagram

Isabella Buscemi opted for some seriously sexy swimwear in the latest photo that was added to her Instagram feed. The July 22 upload captured the model in a colorful tie-dye bikini that allowed her to flaunt her fit figure.

Isabella posed in front of a set of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooked a backyard patio with brick pavers. Several trees covered the space, and their branches added a splash of light green to the image. A portion of a pool or water feature could be seen at Isabella’s back, and it was lined with bricks that were a few shades darker than the pavers.

Isabella leaned one hand against the frame of the window and ran the opposite hand through her hair as she gazed off into the distance. Her nails were painted a royal blue color, and her colorful suit provided another pop of color.

Isabella rocked a tie-dye bikini that possessed different hues of pink and blue. Her top had small triangular cups that were spaced far apart and showed off her ample bust. The suit was tight on her chest, and the bottom rode up, causing a little of her underboob to spill out.

The bottom of the suit boasted the same colorful pattern, and the front rode low, which treated fans to a view of her taut tummy. She wore its string sides high on her hips, and it helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist while also showing off her shapely thighs and bronze skin.

She added a few accessories to her pool-ready look, including a necklace that had a charm with her last name written in cursive letters. Isabella decorated her navel with a silver piercing and wore a watch on her left wrist.

The social media star styled her long locks with a middle part and added a few loose waves to the body. Her hair spilled over her shoulders and grazed the side of her chest.

In the caption of the image, Isabella asked fans if they still think about her. Unsurprisingly, the update has garnered over 51,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Many of Isabella’s fans commented on the photo to rave over her figure, while a few others used emoji instead of words.

“Can’t tell you enough how perfect you are,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Loveee that dye-tie bikini. Where is it from?” another Instagrammer asked.

“I was thinking about finding a perfect girl like you with the very passionate personality,” a third fan chimed in.

“Absolute body goals period,” a fourth fan gushed with a flame and heart emoji.