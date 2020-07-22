Ms Banks Puts On An Eye-Catching Display In Matching Tracksuit & Neon Sunglasses

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself that saw her rocking an eye-catching display.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in an oversized black jumper that featured green, black, and white text across the front. She paired the ensemble with joggers of the same color and accessorized with bright neon green Gucci sunglasses. Ms Banks styled her long wavy dark hair down with a middle part and opted for long white acrylic nails. The 26-year-old wore a necklace with a religious cross pendant and a ring for the occasion.

Ms Banks treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a black chair in front of a white backdrop. The entertainer sported a pout while throwing up a peace sign with her right hand. In the next slide, Ms Banks touched her locks with both hands.

In the third slide, she looked over to her right, which helped display her profile and the Gucci logo on the side of her shades. Ms Banks placed her hand underneath her chin and rested her elbow on her thigh.

In the fourth pic, the “Snack” hitmaker tugged at her hair and bit her long nail. In the fifth and final snapshot, she threw both her middle fingers up. Ms Banks owned an open-mouth expression and appeared to be very care-free.

In the tags, she credited the sportswear brand LAPP for her matching outfit.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Too hot for the weather,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this whole look,” another person shared.

“Lookin like a snack,” remarked a third fan, referencing one of her songs.

“Such a beaut,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight-fitted dark brown jumpsuit. Ms Banks completed the look with black lace-up sneakers and opted for a chain, a gold watch, and a circular handbag that featured Louis Vuitton’s signature print all over and a smiley face as accessories. She sported her wavy hair down and posed in front of a plain white wall for the four-photo upload.