‘The Bachelor’ Star Victoria Fuller Gushes Over Beau Chris Soules & Their ‘Genuine Connection’

Romance has blossomed between former The Bachelor stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller. This relationship quietly started a few months ago and now she is opening up about how well things are going for them.

Chris and Victoria surprised everybody by getting together during the spring. She quietly traveled from Virginia to Iowa and stayed with him for a while. Then, about a month ago they popped up at a cafe in her neck of the woods. Now, for what seems to be the first time, she is opening up publicly about her relationship.

The Bachelor cast-off, who was initially on Peter Weber’s season and seemed connected to drama fairly often, talked with People about her current status.

“We’re really happy. The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!” the former Bachelor contestant detailed.

Apparently, it was a nudge from fellow castmate Kelsey Weier that got the ball rolling on this pairing. Kelsey, who also lives in Iowa, seemingly told her fellow bachelorette that she thought the two should connect.

Early on, the buzz was that he slid into her private messages via Instagram. She laughs, though, and says that’s not actually the case.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

When she flew to Iowa to meet The Bachelor star in April, they were both quite nervous. Luckily, she says that things went well.

“But it wasn’t awkward. It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, ‘I really like him!’ I felt a genuine connection,” she explained.

His home state was a big topic during his season of The Bachelor, given his family farm in the small town of Arlington and how remote it was. However, this quiet setting apparently worked well for the new couple, allowing them to focus on their new romance and get to know one another.

Even though things are going really well, The Bachelor stars will keep this a long-distance situation for now. It seems that she is considering a move from Virginia Beach to either Los Angeles or Nashville, while he remains in Arlington for now.

“We don’t really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it,” she said of her beau.

The two are still getting to know one another, and she loves that he’s learning who she is outside of The Bachelor. Of her guy, she says he’s “the best” and “a good one,” and it sounds as if the two are both quite smitten with one another.

Could this surprise The Bachelor pairing actually go the distance? Chris and Victoria are only about four months into this long-distance romance, so it is really too soon to tell. However, it certainly seems as if things are going very well between the two.