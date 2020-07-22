Anne de Paula Flaunts Bikini Body In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

The 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is available, and like many of the models that were featured in the magazine, Anne de Paula took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her fans a peek of what they had to look forward in the publication.

For the photo shoot, Anne wore a green swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The revealing number also had a sexy, oval cut-out section on the front and a belt that tied around her waist. The bathing suit also had straps that tied into a small bow between her breasts. The suit had a thong back and literally no sides on the front, making it as revealing as some bikinis.

The post consisted of two pictures that featured the brunette beauty on the beach. Part of a beach with lush green trees was visible in the distance.

The first photo captured Anne from behind at a slight angle. The image was cropped just below her booty, giving her fans a nice look at not only her backside, but her toned thigh as well. She looked ahead with a smile on her face while she played with her hair with one hand. She held her other hand in front of her body, drawing the eye to her slender midsection. The pose showed off the smooth skin on her back. Her shoulder-length hair hung down in waves and blew in the wind.

Anne faced the camera in the second snapshot. She was looking off to the side with a slight smile on her face while she adjusted the straps that tied around her waist. She posed with her legs together and her hips to one side, showing off her feminine curves.

In the post’s caption, Anne wrote about how thrilled she was to be selected to appear in the magazine.

Dozens of fans thought she looked stunning in the snaps, and several took a moment to tell her so.

“You look great! Keep doing your thing,” wrote one follower.

“Beautiful mermaid,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“there goes my heart again,” quipped a third admirer.

“I want to see Anne on the next cover!!!!” a fourth fan commented.

Anne has appeared in the magazine three times, and according to her caption, she has an incredible amount of fun while on the road with the Sports Illustrated team.

Yesterday, she shared another snap from a photo shoot with the publication. In that update, she flashed her cleavage in a wine swimsuit with an unzipped neckline while lying on the beach.