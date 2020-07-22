Sofia Bevarly Can Hardly Contain Her Assets In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Sofia Bevarly traded in her bikini for a one-piece that was just as revealing in the latest photo added to her sultry feed. The post was shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon and proved to be the perfect mid-week treat for her 1.4 million followers.

The stunning new photo captured the model outside with a cave at her back. Some of the rocks were draped with netted material that dangled toward the water. The background was dark, but Sofia’s body was illuminated with sunshine. She stood on a black structure, and the ocean glistened behind her back. A geotag in the update indicated that Sofia was in Tulum, Mexico, which has become a popular tourist spot for models amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida-born beauty rested one hand on a wood pole and ran the other through her hair. She wore an enormous smile on her face and looked effortlessly beautiful even though she was in pain from her “461 mosquito bites,” as she mentioned in her caption.

Sofia opted for a revealing swimsuit that showed off her bombshell curves. The garment had a teal hue that popped perfectly against her bronze skin and a plunging neckline that fell to the top of her ribs. The scandalous suit showed off her abundant cleavage and a tease of sideboob while its thin straps stretched over her toned arms. The body of the swimwear was tight on Sofia’s figure and accentuated her trim waist. Its high-cut design also allowed Sofia to show off her slender legs.

She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a white watch and scrunchie on one hand and a red wristband on her opposite hand. The model also wore a ring on her thumb, and it looked like she had just taken a dip in the water as her long, dark locks were slightly damp.

The new update has been an enormous hit with Sofia’s fans so far. More than 31,000 Instagram users took the time to double-tap the post to express their appreciation. In an hour, 470-plus fans left comments for the social media star. Most of Sofia’s followers complimented her figure while a few more raved over the scenery.

“Bright smile and beautiful one-piece swimsuit matched the lagoon water color very beautiful Sofia have a great time stay safe stay hydrated Lovely Paradise,” one follower wrote with a few black hearts.

“Wow you might be in pain, but you look soooooo insanely gorgeous,” a second fan gushed.

“You look absolutely stunning in this amazing swimsuit. Flawless beauty,” another added.