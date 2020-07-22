Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Short Body-Hugging Dress

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders treated fans to an eyeful of her athletic figure in a throwback photo for her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed walking outdoors in a small blue dress that showcased her legs and assets.

The fitness model had been showing off her body in swimsuits for recent posts, but in this snap she opted for a more casual look that was still revealing. She was filmed walking on a boardwalk by the water on an overcast day.

Sonders was captured in a full-body shot. In the background there was a silver trailer, and a group of men sitting on a bench near the pier. Lights were seen hanging overhead around the area. The 33-year-old wore her long brown hair down and it blew in the wind. She faced the camera and her arms hung by her side, and the model’s mouth was slightly agape as she stared into the lens.

The Michigan State University alum sported a pale blue dress that had silver buttons running up the middle. It had an off-shoulder top that hugged onto her chest. The short bottom was frayed and put her toned legs on display. She rocked a light blue hat and high heels, and had large hoop earrings to complete the look. Her tanned skin popped against the light-colored number. Fans were treated to a view of her hourglass shape and ample bust that was accentuated by the tight-fitting ensemble.

In the caption, Sonders joked that the photo popped up on her phone as a reminder, and it only reminded her of how “thin” she was then.

The television personality uploaded the photo Wednesday afternoon for her 480,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the image, and more than 5,200 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over two hours after it went live. Sonders had nearly 140 comments in that short time. Instagram golfer Katie Kearney responded with fire emoji, and the model’s replies were flooded with that emoji. Many fans left comments that responded to the caption.

“You’re still the hottest woman on earth. PS [I] feel your pain, currently trying to drop the quarantine 15 as we speak,” model Abigail Ratchford commented.

“You look hot then and even hotter now,” model Tanya Tate replied.

“You look so damn good now I don’t know what you are talking about,” an admirer wrote.

“You are not fat, you are perfect,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders recently scintillated fans in a lace black teddy that showed serious cleavage.