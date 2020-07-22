Kara Del Toro Shows Off Insane Curves In White Lingerie

American internet sensation Kara Del Toro sent plenty of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted an eye-catching new photo of herself on Wednesday, July 22. The bombshell shared the post with her 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became very popular within just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old, who is mostly known for being a Instagram swimsuit model, was photographed indoors for the image. Kara stole the show as she posed directly in front of the camera while seemingly laying out on a bed. Her arms were crossed up by her head as she propped her hips out — exuding a sultry vibe. She also emitted a happy mood as she smiled widely and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it fell onto the bed in slight waves.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily dominated the image, as she flaunted her famous figure with some very skimpy lingerie.

Kara rocked a white bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment was quite tight on her, highlighting her busty chest. The bra’s cups also revealed a great deal of cleavage as they struggled to contain her assets.

The model teamed the bra with a matching pair of white panties that featured a low-rise, skimpy cut. That garment particularly helped her display her hips and derriere. The briefs’ side-straps also drew attention to her toned midriff.

She finished the look off with just a few pieces of jewelry, including a gold necklace, and small earrings.

In the caption, she insinuated that she was a fan of cuddles in the morning. She also tagged Bali Body, a health and beauty brand from Australia.

The sexy snapshot was instantly received with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from many fans, amassing more than 4,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after going live. Furthermore, dozens of followers also complimented Kara’s body, beauty, and racy lingerie in the comments section.

“Good morning Kara, this is gorgeous,” one person stated.

“The most amazing body,” a second admirer chimed in.

“What a beauty,” a third individual added.

“So pretty, too cute,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Kara has posted a number of eye-catching snapshots of herself to social media, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she captured hearts once more after she rocked a cleavage-baring top and form-fitting sweatpants, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 23,000 likes.