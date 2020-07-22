Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Death In Heartbreaking Post: ‘Darkest Days’

The mother of Lisa Marie Presley said the loss of her grandson to suicide has been 'devastating.'

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence on the shocking sudden death of her beloved grandson, Benjamin Keough. The former wife of music icon Elvis Presley shared a heartbreaking post to her Facebook page, which can be seen here, in which she described the family’s devastating loss following Benjamin’s apparent suicide last week.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” Priscilla, 75, wrote on her social media page. “The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.”

The grieving grandmother added that very day she wakes up and prays that things will get better, then she thinks about Benjamin’s other loved ones who are also going through such pain following the tragedy, including his “doting” mother Lisa Marie Presley, his father Danny Keough, “who is completely lost,” and sisters Riley, Harper, and Finley, as well as Navarone, Priscilla’s son with her former love, Marco Garibaldi, whom she noted “struggles deeply” with loss and death.

Priscilla ended her gut-wrenching post by telling her late grandson that he was “loved.”

The sad family update from the Presley matriarch comes a few days after her daughter’s eldest child, Riley, shared memories of her brother in her own heartbreaking Instagram post.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Priscilla appears to be very close to all of her grandchildren, but she had a special bond with her eldest grandson, who many people felt bore a striking resemblance to his iconic King of Rock ‘n Roll grandfather. Still, Priscilla was always careful not to make too big of a deal out of her late grandchild’s Elvis traits.

“I see a little of [Elvis in him],” she told Us Weekly. “But you know, Ben very much is his own person. He strives for that so we don’t make a really big deal about it. There’s a resemblance, but we just let him be Ben, which I think is beautiful so that he can find out what he wants to do and be who he is.”

Sadly, the pressures of the Presley name was reportedly one of the things that the aspiring musician struggled with before his tragic death.

The tragedy took place on July 12 when Benjamin locked himself in a bathroom at Lisa Marie’s $1.8 million Calabasas, California home during a joint birthday party for his girlfriend Diana Pinto and brother-in-law, Ben Smith-Petersen, according to The Daily Mail. It is unclear if Lisa Marie or her younger children were home at the time.