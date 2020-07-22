Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Strappy Tie-Dye Bikini By The Beach

Alexa Collins showed off her incredible figure in a new Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she posed on the beach in a purple and white tie-dye bikini that left very little to the imagination and showed off her best assets. Her look no doubt drove her fans wild.

One photo showed Alexa standing in the sand at what looked to be an entrance to the beach surrounded by green shrubs and a rope fence. Tall palm trees could be seen lining a flower bed in the background. In the other shot, Alexa stood on the empty beach as the water rolled onto the shore in the distance. It appeared to be a cloudy day, but that didn’t stop the Florida-based model from capturing the dreamy snapshots. She looked absolutely radiant in her swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a demi-cut bra with straps both on her chest and below the bust. The cut-out neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The cups were also a bit too small for the babe’s chest, so her sideboob spilled out. The lower straps hugged her curvy waist closely.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a low-waisted bikini bottom with layered strappy sides. The bikini bottom rested at her hips to fully expose her long, lean legs.

Alexa finished off her ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in a stylish blowout.

In the first image, Alexa posed with one hip popped to the side in a way that emphasized her figure as she pushed her hair back and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second image showed the stunner standing tall on her toes to elongate her pins as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. With the other hand, she gathered her hair into a topknot and stared down at the sand.

Alexa’s post received more than 4,000 likes and nearly 90 comments in under an hour as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Ur making my dreams come true today u are just so amazing,” one fan said.

“Simply gorgeous, what a beautiful lady,” another user added.

“Hello beautiful!! What a gorgeous girl,” a third follower said.

Alexa has brought her A-game to her Instagram recently, stunning her fans with every post. Another image on Monday evening showed her rocking a black lacy lingerie set that showed off some major skin.