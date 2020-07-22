Suzy Cortez Bends Over While Clad In A Thong For Sizzling New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez treated fans to another smoking hot photo that saw her in barely any clothing. The update was added to her page on Wednesday morning, and it marked her second photo of the day.

The image captured Suzy indoors next to a wood door frame. The room where she was posed boasted white walls, light wood floors, and a cream-colored area rug. There was a piece of furniture next to her in which a few picture frames and a single flower sat on top. Suzy faced her derriere toward the camera and turned her head to look over her shoulder. The model appeared to be kneeling, but it was hard to tell because of the way that the image was cropped.

She opted for a mismatched set that included a sports bra on her upper half. The garment boasted a teal color and was constructed of semi-sheer material that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The piece had a racerback cut that allowed her to show off her sculpted arms and shoulders in addition to her defined biceps. It had a thick, silk band that ran along the middle of her back and was tight on her figure. The tag from the bra stuck out near her side, which helped draw attention to her tiny midsection.

On her lower half, she opted for a pair of thong panties that left virtually nothing to the imagination. The underwear stretched across her hips and left her shapely thighs on full display while the back tucked into her pert derriere. The NSFW piece possessed a simple pattern that had alternating yellow and black stripes on a solid white body.

Suzy pulled her long, brunette tresses on top of her head and wore a low bun. Suzy rocked a green clip on the upper portion of her hair, and a few loose pieces fell near her cheek. The Miss BumBum World 2019 winner added a small amount of bling to her skimpy ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings that provided the perfect amount of sparkle.

It comes as no surprise that the upload has amassed over 12,000 likes and 161 comments from her followers. Most applauded her fit figure while a few more used emoji rather than words to show their love.

“Good morning, beautiful,” one follower wrote with a few red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful!” another Instagrammer exclaimed on the post.

“My eyes cannot believe what they have seen. Flawless beauty,” a third fan chimed in alongside a series of various emoji.

One more social media user simply called the photo “tremendous.”