Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Open Up, Actress ‘Could Feel That Some Wild Sh*t Was Going To Happen’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the early stages of their relationship on Wednesday. The Transformers actress and “Bloody Valentine” rapper talked with Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett on their Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast about the sparks and energy between them as well as the barriers that kept them apart.

The two met when they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The star admitted that she was instantly smitten with the “Let You Go” rapper.

“I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me.”

Kelly also admitted to strong feelings for Fox and shared that he would sit outside of his trailer just to get a glimpse of the mother of three. However, despite the instant attraction and desire to spend a great deal of time together, the couple faced a lot of barriers.

“The universe was doing the most to constantly keep us apart,” Kelly said.

Kelly and Fox did not elaborate as to what the barriers were, although when the two met, the actress was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. The exes share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star believed the energy between them was so intense that it needed to be “paced.”

“It would have imploded or exploded….we had to take the time,” Fox declared.

The pair shared lunch the day after they met. The two immediately started talking about their astrological signs and what the universe had in store for them. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, admitted that they barely talked about their feelings only what the universe had in store for them.

As the director of the movie, Emmett was aware of the chemistry between the two but chalked it up to good casting. The group shared how the crew was shocked during Kelly and Fox’s first scene together. The chemistry was so intense that the director forgot to call “action.” The podcast host recalled that there was “energy coming out of every moment” of the actor and actress’s scenes.

Fox and Kelly have been very open with public displays of affection. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the two were seen getting cozy at Los Angeles International airport before boarding a flight to Puerto Rico where they are currently filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. Hosts Kent and Emmett joked that the pair are so into one another that when they double date it is like they are alone. Fox and Kelly are only focussed on each other and no one else.