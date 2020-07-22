Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Orange Crop Top

Ciara, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram to update her followers with a new photo of herself showing off her growing bump. The singer first announced her pregnancy at the beginning of the year and looks like she could be due very soon.

The “Can’t Leave Em Alone” songstress stunned in a bright orange crop top that featured a turtleneck. The long-sleeved garment displayed her massive bump and was paired with bottoms of the same color. Ciara styled her dark hair in long braids with a middle part and accessorized with small aviator sunglasses. She kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to have a beaded bag handle wrapped around her body.

In the image, Ciara was snapped from the thighs-up. She held one hand underneath her bump and the other raised to her locks. Ciara looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and posed outdoors in front of a green bush. The pic looked to have been taken on portrait mode due to her being the main focus and the background blurred out.

In the tags, Ciara credited her hairstylist Kiyah Wright, fashion stylist Danasia Sutton, the photographer Brandon Hicks, fashion brand BellenBrand for the garments, and jewelry designer JBLANC for helping her achieve this glamorous look.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 483,000 likes and over 3,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 25.8 million followers.

“U are my favorite and will always be,” one user wrote.

“I had to do a double take. I thought it was Lisa Bonet @ciara,” another person shared.

“You better work it Susie from the Rugrats!! I love it. May God continue to cover you during your pregnancy,” remarked a third fan.

“One of the only things good about this pandemic is seeing you and the baby flourish. Always makes my day,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Life and Style Mag, Ciara is expected to give birth in the summer but hasn’t announced herself when she is due.

As the months have gone on, the entertainer has continued to post snapshots during her pregnancy journey. In February, she posed in a bright yellow Los Angeles Lakers vest with huge pockets in front. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ciara paired the outfit with baggy jeans that fell to the floor and covered her shoes. The “Goodies” chart-topper sported her brunette hair half down and half in a high ponytail.