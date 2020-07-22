Olivia Culpo Twirls In Black & White Beaded Bikini For Behind-The-Scenes Video

Olivia Culpo was one of many Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the publication’s photoshoots in honor of the magazine release on Tuesday. The model shared a video on her Instagram account that showed her doing a twirl in a unique beaded bikini that highlighted her best assets.

The video showed Olivia standing in soaking wet sand. In the distance, palm trees lined the water. It looked to be somewhat cloudy as the sun set, giving the sky a purple hue. Despite the conditions, she looked ready to flaunt her killer body in her swimwear.

Olivia’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of nothing but alternating black and white beads. Strings tied around her neck and back as several pieces of beaded fringe lined the front of the suit. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. A bit of sideboob could also be seen, as the back dipped low.

The fringe drew attention to Olivia’s flat, toned tummy above a u-shaped thong. The bikini bottom was a bit different, as it consisted of black fabric with beads decorating the sides. The front dipped low into Olivia’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her curvy shape. Her pert derrière was also on full display.

Olivia wore her brunette locks down in damp waves.

The video began at regular speed and showed Olivia twirling around to face the camera. As she moved, the clip went to slow motion, capturing the bikini top riding up slightly to reveal the model’s underboob. The fringe bounced off her waist as she pushed her hair out of her face and smiled. As the video returned to normal speed, she turned slightly and tugged at her bottoms to show off even more skin.

The video received more than 102,000 views and nearly 200 messages in under an hour. Many of her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Who is this goddess queen???” one fan asked with a heart-eye emoji.

“What a gorgeous and sexy girl,” added another user.

“Yaaaas QUEEN pop off!!!” a third admirer gushed.

“Literally hooow can you be so hot & so cute at the same time,” quipped a fourth person.

Olivia always seems to know how to send her fans into a frenzy. She recently shared even more behind-the-scenes images from her Sports Illustrated shoots in another post where she donned a few different bikini looks.