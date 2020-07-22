Gizele Oliveira Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Strapless Pink Romper

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira looked pretty in pink in her latest social media share. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to giver her 1.3 million followers a nice look at her cleavage — as well as the rest of her figure — in a strapless romper.

Gizele’s sexy outfit was covered in pink sequins, which sparkled and shimmered in the light. The skintight number had a low-cut neck and shorts that went to the middle of her thighs. For accessories, she wore a pair of silver dangle earrings. She also sported a pair of sunglasses with pink lenses.

The post consisted of three photos. Gizele kept all distractions to a minimum by posing in front of a salmon-colored wall.

In the first snap, Gizele gave her admirers an eyeful of ample chest as she leaned forward while facing the camera. She held her hands under her breasts, calling attention to her cleavage as she tiled her head back. She gave the camera a sultry look while posing with one hip cocked to the side.

The popular model showed off her back side in the second picture, which saw her from behind. Gizele faced the lens at a slight angle, flaunting her pert derrière. She looked over her shoulder at the lens while tilting her head back. The pose showed off the smooth skin on her shapely shoulders.

Gizele struck another sexy pose for the final snap of the set. It was taken from a side view, which showcased her flat tummy. She posed with one leg forward, giving her fans a nice look at the curve of her booty as well as her shapely thigh. With her head tilted back, she gazed at the camera while her hair cascaded behind her in loose waves. Light reflecting off of the sequins created a dazzling pattern on the wall.

In the post’s caption, Gizele tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to share the love.

“That is a fantastic oufit! Look phenomenal!” gushed one admirer.

“Everytime I look at you I think I’m in heaven,” a second follower wrote.

“So beautiful and perfect,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous girl,” a fourth comment read.

Gizele was blessed with good looks and a fantastic physique, and she often likes to put both on display in an array of stylish and chic outfits on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that saw her looking smoking hot in an edgy corseted skirt, which she paired with a silky top with a plunging neckline.