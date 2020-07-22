Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Hits The Water In A Blue Bikini & Admits She’s ‘Desperately Missing’ Her Vacation Crew

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible in her latest Instagram post where she enjoyed some time on the water while wearing a blue floral bikini. The 47-year-old star of Black-ish posted a handful of different glimpses into this wistful look back at a vacation she loved and she looked incredible in each upload.

The Instagram post that Tracee shared on Tuesday started with a short video clip. She was videotaped from behind, wearing a bikini, as she jumped off a boat into the ocean. Next, Tracee shared a still photo showing her in this same blue ensemble.

The gorgeous Black-ish star was stretched out on a boat cushion, her arms clasped over her head. She had her eyes closed as she took in the sun’s rays, her slim figure stretched out with one knee bent, a foot propped on the edge of the vessel.

Tracee also posted a snapshot showing her sitting up, a large-brimmed hat protecting her face from the sun. She glanced toward the camera with a look of contentment as her long, lean legs commanded attention.

“You look happy and gorgeous!!!” one of Tracee’s fans praised.

Another jaw-dropping photo featuring Tracee in this blue bandeau top and matching bottoms followed, with a brief Boomerang-style video closing out the post. In her caption, she noted that she was missing both Italy and her vacation crew, and many of her followers recognized this spot as a place off the coast of Italy.

“You are perfect!” a follower wrote.

“Beautiful classy fun-loving lady,” another follower shared.

Tracee’s uploads received a great deal of attention, as they were liked by more than 145,000 people in about 18 hours. Her sentiment of missing this fun vacation time with friends resonated with a lot of people. It seemed that the Black-ish star and many of her followers have been feeling a bit cooped up as the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine restrictions continue.

This trip certainly seemed like it was an incredible one, and it was easy to see why Tracee was reminiscing about it.

The television actress looked phenomenal and confident as she embraced the waves of the ocean as well as the camaraderie of her travel crew. Her smile was radiant and her curves were stunning, a combination that prompted more than 1,200 comments from her 8.7 million followers. Supporters of the actress often praise her sense of style and this time was no exception.

“Can’t ignore the legs!!” someone else declared in reaction to seeing this jaw-dropping string of uploads.

It may be a little too soon for Tracee to start planning a return to this gorgeous spot of Italy, but these uploads make it clear that this was an amazing trip that surely deserves a revisit at some point down the road.