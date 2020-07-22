Suzy Cortez Shows Off Shapely Thighs In Sizzling New Selfie

Suzy Cortez treated fans to another look at her gym-honed figure on Instagram in a post that was shared to her page on July 22. The smoking-hot photo captured Suzy in skimpy workout attire that hugged her in all the right ways.

The sizzling new shot was snapped selfie-style and captured the brunette bombshell in front of a large stone wall. She appeared to be outdoors, and sunlight and shadows filled the floor. To her left was a set of sliding glass doors that opened up to a black iron fence and lush greenery. Suzy struck a confident pose in the corner of the shot and placed her hand on her hip. She used the opposite side to hold her turquoise cellphone and covered a portion of her face in the process.

The model opted for a smoking-hot two-piece set that showed off her killer curves. On her upper half, she sported a bra with tiny, triangular cups that had a layer of mesh fabric on top of it. The garment possessed a teal hue that popped against her bronzed complexion, and the bottom of the bra was tight on her ribs while her chiseled abs remained the focal point of the snapshot.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as hot. For the mismatched look, Suzy sported a pair of purple shorts that were tight on her figure. The garment had a daringly short length that allowed her to show off her shapely thighs in their entirety. The shorts also featured a low-riding front that hit a few inches below her navel, and the sides were decorated with long strings.

Suzy wore her long, brunette locks with a deep side part. Her flowing mane cascaded over her shoulders and back, and it grazed her voluptuous chest on the way down. The Brazilian model rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses as her only accessory. The eyewear had purple, reflective lenses and silver rims, which added another chic element to her look. Suzy’s French manicured nails were also on display, and so were a few dark ink tattoos on her figure.

The post has amassed over 8,000 likes and 101 comments from her adoring fans. Some Instagrammers commented in Portuguese while a few others expressed their thoughts in English. Several others used emoji instead of words to convey their feelings.

“I love you,” one follower commented with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Mega awesomeness,” another Instagrammer gushed on the post.

“Outstanding outfit beauty,” a third follower raved over the shot, adding a few flames to the end of their words.

Another Instagrammer simply referred to her as a “Mamacita.”