Burger Records Shuts Down After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Music label Burger Records will close after a spate of sexual misconduct allegations, reported Pitchfork.

They had previously stated there would be “major structural changes” following the resignation of co-founder and president Lee Rickard and a rebranding as BRGR RECS.

However, co-founder Sean Bohrman announced today that they will close.

“We decided to fold the label,” he said, refusing to elaborate beyond linking to a clip of Porky Pig saying, “That’s all, folks.”

The decision was announced after Jessa Zapor-Gray stepped down from the position of interim president.

“Upon further review, I have informed Burger Records that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate,” she said in a statement.

She also admitted she had expected backlash when she initially accepted the position, but she wanted to try to make positive changes within the company and the indie scene in general. However, she is now stepping away from Burger Records entirely.

“We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part,” the Californian label said in an earlier statement, as posted by Consequence of Sound.

They apologized for “perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity.”

Artists who have been accused of misconduct include The Growlers, SWMRS, Cosmonauts, and The Buttertones.

The Frights frontman Mikey Carnevale made a joint statement with his accuser on the band’s Instagram page, stating he was unaware she was underage and that his actions were “inexcusable.”

Consequences of Sound stated accusations were being posted on an Instagram page titled Lured By Burger Records.

Bohrman said artists represented by Burger Records would be free to reissue their work.

He stated Burger Records releases would eventually be removed from streaming services, which was confirmed by their distributor Redeye.

Pitchfork had previously reported that Total Trash Productions, promoters of the Burger Boogaloo festival, had cut ties with Burger Records following the claims.

The Oakland company said they were “horrified” to learn of the allegations.

The promoters expressed their support for the women who had come forward and apologized to anyone that may have been assaulted or victimized at their events.

Burger Records was founded in 2007 by Rickard and Bohrman, and became known for releasing cassette tapes.

