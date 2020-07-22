Rob Lowe Shares Epic Throwback Pic With Instagram

Rob Lowe shared an epic throwback photo with Instagram where he was seen seated alongside art world legend, Andy Warhol. In the caption, Rob shared that he never knew this image existed and that he was so glad he stumbled upon it. He also spoke how much he loved the decade of the 1980s.

The actor stated that fans should forgive that the image was a bit blurry. He also noted that it was taken in New York City in Central Park where the two were in attendance for Diana Ross’ concert in July 1983. The epic music event was attended by 450,000 fans and was cut short by driving rain, lashing winds, and lightning.

Seated alongside one another, the black and white pic showed Rob in the background of the image and the artist in the foreground.

Rob wore a trucker hat with what appeared to be an drawing of an alligator silkscreened on it. The words “eat mo’ tail” was emblazoned above and below the photo. Smiling brightly for the camera, the actor appeared to have on a tank top in the pic. At the time, Rob was just 19-years-old and was riding high on the success of the major motion picture, The Outsiders, which was released only four months earlier. He co-starred in the film alongside Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Diane Lane, and Leif Garrett.

Andy, who rose to fame in the 1960s for his art-pop style of work, which used common subjects such as Campbell’s Soup cans and film icons such as Marilyn Monroe, and elevated them in a way never before seen in the art world, wore an outfit of a black turtleneck and dark-colored jacket. Andy’s white hair was messy and he wore clear glasses on his face.

One of the first people to comment was the actor’s son Johnny, who said that the legendary artist seemed excited to be seated near his dad in the photo.

“This pic reminds me of young Rob Lowe in the movie Class. One of my favorites at the time even though I was too young to understand it all!” said one follower.

“All right. That picture is being added to the collection of 80s photos on my wall,” stated a second fan.

“You are the cutest person ever! Oh my God, I love you,” remarked a third Instagram user of the memorable moment captured on film.

“Oops, let me pick up those names you just dropped for you,” joked a fourth follower.