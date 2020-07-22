Dave Grohl Gets Massive Praise From Teachers After He Defends Them In Passionate Essay About Remote Learning

The rock star said his 82-year-old-mom, a former teacher, gave him a list of reasons why school buildings should not re-open this fall.

Dave Grohl is receiving praise for his defense of teachers and the need for remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 51, delivered a passionate spiel in an audio edition of his Dave’s True Stories series. His words were also printed as an essay for The Atlantic. titled “In Defense of Our Teachers.”

Grohl, who dropped out of his Fairfax County, Virginia, high school in the 1980s to pursue his career as a musician, explained that he is passionate about the topic because his mom was a public school teacher.

Fast forward a few decades and Grohl said teachers today are being confronted with “a whole new set of dilemmas” that his mother never had to face. Now 82 and retired, the rocker’s mom gave him a list of concerns for today’s teachers based on her 35 years of teaching experience, including “masks and distancing, temperature checks, crowded bussing, crowded hallways, sports, air-conditioning systems, lunchrooms, public restrooms, janitorial staff.”

The “Learn to Fly” singer then pointed out that teachers, especially older staffers, will have to put their lives at risk in order to educate in a brick-and-mortar classroom should schools reopen.

After talking with his mother, Grohl said the best “temporary solution” for now is remote learning. The former Nirvana drummer did acknowledge that the inconvenient idea presents a major challenge for working-class and single parents who must balance full-time jobs while having their young children schooling at home.

He also acknowledged technological issues, distracted students, and the lack of socialization that come with at-home learning. Grohl joked that the unexpected remote setup for his own kids amid the pandemic was more Welcome Back Kotter than Dead Poet’s Society.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Grohl also criticized White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for claiming that “science should not stand in the way” when it comes to the re-opening of schools.

“Ask a science teacher what they think,” the rocker said regarding the rush to reopen educational facilities, adding that it would be “foolish” to do so at the expense of students and teachers.

The musician also said America’s teachers are “caught in a trap” that was set by “indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership” that have never been in their position and can’t possibly relate to the “unique challenges” they now face.

“Teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are,” he said.

You can listen to Grohl’s full, eight-minute message below.

In comments to the True Stories clip, many teachers thanked Grohl for coming to their defense amid the debate about the reopening of schools.

“There goes my hero with the mic drop,” wrote one. “I’m a disabled, immunocompromised university level prof putting the job search on hold because I don’t want to die. Thank you for this, Dave.”

“YES! I want to teach…not die. Bless you, Dave Grohl,” another added.

“Can we have this high school drop out as Secretary of Education, please?” a third listener asked.

Grohl’s passion for this topic isn’t just because his mom was a teacher. The Foo Fighters founder has three school-age children, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.