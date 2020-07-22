Devin Brugman Puts On A Busty Display In Tiny Tangerine Bikini

Model Devin Brugman put her green thumb — and her fabulous body — on display in her latest Instagram update. She shared an update that featured her rocking a tiny bikini while she tended to her plants.

Devin’s two-piece swimsuit was a bright tangerine color. The top featured a halter-style neck and triangle-style cups that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. The bottoms had thin strings that tied into bows on her hips. She paired the suit with a sheer sarong that tied on one side of her hips.

The post consisted of two pictures that captured Devin standing on what was presumably her front porch. A black door was off to one side of the photo, and a wicker stand was situated next to the door. Two potted plants were on top shelf of the stand while garden gloves and other tools were on the bottom shelf. Another plant hung from the top of the porch, which had vines draping from the flowerpot down to the deck railing.

In the first snap, Devin faced the camera while she examined the hanging plant. Her head was tilted downward as she looked at the vines. Her long hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders, drawing the eye to her cleavage. She placed on hand on the plant while her other hand rested on the cart. She flaunted her toned thigh as she stood with one leg through the opening of the sarong. Standing with one hip to the side, she put her curvy hips on display.

Devin watered one of the plants on the cart in the second snapshot. She stood at a slight angle with one leg forward, showing off her fit physique.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned her swimwear company, Monday Swimwear.

Her fans had nothing but good things to say about the snaps.

“Holy mother of god youre perfect,” quipped one admirer.

“Too beautiful in this bikini,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Dazzling!!!!! Model of an ideal and perfect woman,” a third comment read.

“OMG she’s just perfect,” wrote a fourth follower.

Devin certainly has a body worthy of envy, and she gives her fans plenty of content to get excited about. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she enjoys modeling some of the swimsuits from her company, which she co-founded with Natasha Oakley. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a cute tropical print bikini.