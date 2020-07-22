Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence About Kanye’s Recent Behaviors

Kim Kardashian West broke her silence about her husband, Kanye West’s recent behaviors via her Instagram stories on Wednesday. The reality wrote about her husband’s “complicated” mental illness.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

The reality star has not spoken out to protect the privacy of her husband and children however, the reality actress decided that now was the time.

“Today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim explained that her family was unable to do too much to assist the rapper as he was facing his struggles.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”

The reality actress then continued that getting someone help is difficult if they don’t “engage.” Kim and her family have come under fire from Kanye as well as the public for his recent behavior. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper had a rally for his presidential campaign recently where he discussed a variety of topics including aborting his daughter, North West. The rapper also sent out a series of tweets about his wife including one that mentioned getting a divorce. The tweet has since been deleted.

Kim understood the scrutiny her husband faced due to his status as a “public figure.” The reality star went on to call her husband “brilliant but complicated” and explained that he was under a large amount of stress. The rapper is still dealing with the loss of his mother, Donda West who passed away in 2007 from complications that arose after surgery. Kim explained that the “pressure and isolation” that her husband faced was heightened by his mental illness. The reality star explained that Kanye’s actions aren’t always reflective of his goals.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Kim explained that her husband’s mental illness “does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas” and called his bi-polar disorder part of his “genius.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star understood that many discuss “giving grace to the issue of mental health as whole” however they fail to provide it to those that are struggling.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

The star ended by thanking those that have expressed concern.